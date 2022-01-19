Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,506 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $31,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

KRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $1,010,745.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total transaction of $319,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,956 shares of company stock worth $4,836,591. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $112.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.40. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.84 and a 52-week high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.