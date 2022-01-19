Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 32.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 276,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 134,872 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $21,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 88.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $86.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIN. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728 over the last ninety days. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

