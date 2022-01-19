Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 259,506 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 259,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,909,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Mirati Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $157,078.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,134,403. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $115.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.57. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.33. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $225.46.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

