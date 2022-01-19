Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $28,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,236,000 after acquiring an additional 139,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,690,000 after acquiring an additional 147,453 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 913,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,173,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $200.77 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.51 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.14 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.20.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.