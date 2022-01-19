Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,466 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Terreno Realty worth $19,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

TRNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

Shares of TRNO opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.59. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

