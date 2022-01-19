Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 119,233 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,233 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $18,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 18.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 51.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 61,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

BBIO stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.63. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 10,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $149,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

