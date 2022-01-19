Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 156,374 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156,374 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Lumentum worth $23,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $991,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

LITE opened at $104.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.22. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.24.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

