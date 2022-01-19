Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 55,656 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,656 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $40,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $84,192.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,458 shares of company stock worth $4,729,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $72.94 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.09.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

