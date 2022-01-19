Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of LON:EYE opened at GBX 617.50 ($8.43) on Tuesday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 413.54 ($5.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 675 ($9.21). The company has a market capitalization of £161.15 million and a PE ratio of -3,066.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 617.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile
See Also: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.