Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON:EYE opened at GBX 617.50 ($8.43) on Tuesday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 413.54 ($5.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 675 ($9.21). The company has a market capitalization of £161.15 million and a PE ratio of -3,066.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 617.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.