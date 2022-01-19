Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE EXG opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $10.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $124,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

