Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Align Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,979 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Align Technology by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $489.56 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $487.49 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $652.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

