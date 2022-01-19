Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $10.35 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 678,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,555,000 after buying an additional 187,544 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 330,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 33,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $167.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.47. The firm has a market cap of $439.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

