Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $4.32 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after buying an additional 884,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,770,000 after buying an additional 580,099 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.60.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $310.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.11 and its 200-day moving average is $334.43. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

