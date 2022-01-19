Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $7.90 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,929.60.

MELI stock opened at $1,100.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,001.01 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,255.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,532.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 692.30 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

