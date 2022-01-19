Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 1,428 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,177 shares of company stock worth $21,300,265. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

CDNS opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.28. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

