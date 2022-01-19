Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,274,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,809 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 72.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 141.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,368,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 29.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,314,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,753,000 after acquiring an additional 970,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.88 and a beta of 1.98. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $37.65.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.03.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.