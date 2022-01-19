Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.89

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and traded as low as $4.36. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 233,113 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a market cap of $145.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 138,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 44,543 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

