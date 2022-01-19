Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ECIFY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $3.02.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

