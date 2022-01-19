Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevation Oncology Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers. Elevation Oncology Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Shares of ELEV stock remained flat at $$6.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 19,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

