Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $17.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.08. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,507,000 after buying an additional 1,088,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,461,000 after buying an additional 531,022 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 370.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,096,000 after buying an additional 1,554,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 179.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 74.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 638,487 shares during the last quarter. 60.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

