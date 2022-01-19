Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on EDR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.07.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 30.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is 27.56.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. The business had revenue of 1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total transaction of 10,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 704,350 shares of company stock worth $18,888,904.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.