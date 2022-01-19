Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

Shares of EFOI stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.55. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 117.70% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Focus by 61.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Focus by 25.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

