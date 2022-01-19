Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 175.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,115 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Energy Recovery worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERII. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 100,752 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 99.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 49,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 87.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $449,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $615,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

