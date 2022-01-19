Engie (EPA:ENGI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.27

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €12.27 ($13.94) and traded as high as €13.90 ($15.80). Engie shares last traded at €13.85 ($15.74), with a volume of 2,974,555 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($19.89) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.34) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.20 ($20.68) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.75) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.13 ($18.33).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.27.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

