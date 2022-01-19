Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENJY. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.90.

Get Enjoy Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENJY opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16. Enjoy Technology has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enjoy Technology will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Enjoy Technology

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.