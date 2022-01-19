Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives $2.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.14.

ESVIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS ESVIF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.77. 8,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,369. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

