Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Short Interest Update

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.75. The company had a trading volume of 27,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,411. Entegris has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,133 shares of company stock worth $5,104,353 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Entegris by 132.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Entegris by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 60.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.