Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Director Purchases $19,600.00 in Stock

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Director Ron Mayron acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $19,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ENTX stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. 118,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,727. Entera Bio Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,086.76% and a negative return on equity of 118.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTX. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Entera Bio in the second quarter worth $14,071,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entera Bio by 38.7% in the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 692,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio in the second quarter worth $105,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

