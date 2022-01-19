EOSDT Price Tops $0.85 on Major Exchanges (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $130.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOSDT has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.74 or 0.07452434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,673.13 or 0.99772580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00066941 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007630 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

