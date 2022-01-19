EPIK Prime Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.98 Million (EPIK)

EPIK Prime (CURRENCY:EPIK) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, EPIK Prime has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. EPIK Prime has a total market capitalization of $42.98 million and $853,139.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EPIK Prime alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00051509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EPIK Prime Profile

EPIK is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,382,715 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

EPIK Prime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EPIK Prime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EPIK Prime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EPIK Prime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EPIK Prime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.