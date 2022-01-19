Equity Bancshares (EQBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $574.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $278,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $331,470.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,118 shares of company stock valued at $643,348 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 663.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.