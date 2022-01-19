ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) versus Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Critical Survey

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ESS Tech and Microvast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A Microvast N/A -63.31% -24.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.3% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ESS Tech and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Microvast 1 1 0 0 1.50

ESS Tech presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Microvast has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.08%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Microvast.

Summary

ESS Tech beats Microvast on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

