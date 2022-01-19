Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 381 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Chubb by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 126,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Chubb by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 53,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $194.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.41 and its 200 day moving average is $183.14. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.