Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 221.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 47.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $220,584.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,506. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.61.

Shares of Square stock opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 121.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.