Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,868 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 80.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in CME Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in CME Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in CME Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after buying an additional 536,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in CME Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in CME Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.82.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,750 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $223.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.56. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.73 and a 52-week high of $232.64. The company has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

