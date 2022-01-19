Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 3,326 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,739 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,879,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.