Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 715 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after acquiring an additional 362,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,688,000 after buying an additional 225,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,574,000 after buying an additional 319,309 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after buying an additional 185,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,080,000 after buying an additional 282,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL stock opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.