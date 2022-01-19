Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the December 15th total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $139,083.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.55. 196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $42.40.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

