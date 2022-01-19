EvenCoin (EVN) Hits Market Cap of $64,057.03

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $64,057.03 and $4,010.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.02 or 0.00324460 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000141 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007791 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001129 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.51 or 0.01081773 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.