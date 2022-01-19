Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA owned about 0.16% of Exact Sciences worth $27,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at $4,724,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.94.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAS. Cowen cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

