Exchange Income Co. (EIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

EIF opened at C$44.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 28.16. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$35.95 and a twelve month high of C$47.77.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$342.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.9100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exchange Income news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$4,988,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$589,772.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.70.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.