Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 221.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.63.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $435.94 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $334.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.20 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

