Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) & Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Critical Analysis

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Denbury alerts:

29.4% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Denbury shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Denbury and Falcon Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 0 2 7 0 2.78 Falcon Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Denbury presently has a consensus target price of $97.97, suggesting a potential upside of 30.63%. Falcon Minerals has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 62.68%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Denbury.

Risk & Volatility

Denbury has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Denbury and Falcon Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $750.71 million 5.01 -$1.48 billion ($2.46) -30.49 Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 11.15 $7.70 million $0.16 31.38

Falcon Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Denbury. Denbury is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Falcon Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Denbury and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury -10.80% 12.51% 7.23% Falcon Minerals 14.63% 3.77% 3.08%

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Denbury on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2020, it had 143 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.