Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Fast Retailing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now expects that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fast Retailing’s FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRCOY opened at $57.46 on Monday. Fast Retailing has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.07.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

