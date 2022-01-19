Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

FAST stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.59. The stock had a trading volume of 132,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,664. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

