Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Reduced by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,235 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 10.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,555,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,479,000 after acquiring an additional 326,615 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 46.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fastenal by 67.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 57.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 21,274 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.