FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the December 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FAT Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of FAT Brands in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised FAT Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

In other news, Director John Squire Junger sold 6,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $110,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 56.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in FAT Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FAT Brands by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FAT Brands by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in FAT Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FAT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.10. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -32.91%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.