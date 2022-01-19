FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $49.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FB Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FB Financial by 67.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 57,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

