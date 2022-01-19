Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FSS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

NYSE:FSS opened at $41.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 784,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,298,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Federal Signal by 180.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 38,383 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Federal Signal by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,150,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

