Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of Federated Hermes worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,555,000 after acquiring an additional 49,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 58,002 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of FHI opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $268,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $112,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.